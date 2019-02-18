The strategy includes 38 key initiatives driving five strategic goals, which include facilitating the global food trade and diversifying food import sources, as well as identifying alternative supply schemes. As well as making the UAE among the world’s best in the Global Food Security Index by 2051, the strategy also aims to develop a comprehensive national system based on enabling sustainable food production through the use of modern technologies, enhance local production, develop international partnerships to diversify food sources, activate legislation and policies that contribute to improving nutrition, and drive legislation and policies to reduce waste.