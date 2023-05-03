A&A Associates

A&A Associates is an accounting and auditing firm based in Dubai, offering a wide range of services to its clients. Some of its key services are: auditing and assurance, accounting and bookkeeping, taxation, business advisory, company formation and business set-up, financial advisory, management consulting, VAT consulting and compliance, HR and payroll, bank account opening assistance, drafting agreement and legal consultancy.

USP of the brand

The company offers efficient chartered accountancy (CA), bank account opening, and legal assistance. These services are critical components of the business set-up process in the UAE.

Top free zones represented

Meydan, SHAMS, SRTIP, RAKEZ, DMCC, IFZA, JAFZA, SAIF Zone in the UAE and many overseas jurisdictions. A&A works with partners globally.

Packages and offers for 2023

Zero Visa – Dh5,500 (5 mix & match activities)

One Visa – Dh13,990 (All inclusive)

Two Visas – Dh17,795 (All inclusive)

Contact details

Aaconsultancy.ae; 056 402 1602

Always Improving

Key services

Business set-up

Banking services

Fiscal and legal advice

Immigration services (Golden Visa, general manager visa, employee visa, family visa)

Accounting

USP of the brand

It has high level experts for each proposed services. The team comprises lawyers, entrepreneurs, supply chain and logistics specialists, ex-bankers, and accountants.

Top free zones represented

DSO, Meydan, DUQE, SRTIP, Shams, DMCC, DWTC, and Creative City Free Zone Authority

Package and offers for 2023

Complete expatriation packages include business set-up, administrative and legal registration, immigration services (visa, medical test, fingerprint, emirates id), professional and personal bank account opening, accounting and fiscal advice for taxes.

Contact details

Creer-societe-dubai.fr; Always-improving.com; 058 594 5978

Aurion

Key services

The portfolio of services includes company incorporation, residence visa processing, bank account opening assistance, renewal of licence, VAT assistance, chamber of commerce registration, tax residence certificate, import/ export code, trademark registration, company liquidation, ISO standards consulting, knowledge management, and a host of PRO services for investors.

USP of the brand

Aurion follows the motto of TED, which means Trust of clients, Excellence in work and Delivery of promises. Success is assured if the above principles are observed without any compromise.

Top free zones represented

Aurion is the registered agent of 17 free trade zones in the UAE – Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai CommerCity, IFZA, Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, Meydan Free Zone, Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC), Dubai Technology & Entrepreneur Center (DTEC), DUQE, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, RAKICC, Hamriyah Free Zone, Sharjah Media City, Sharjah Publishing City, Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation (SRTIP), KEZAD, Ajman Free Zone, Ajman Media City, Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone, and more.

Packages and offers for 2023

Avail professional business set-up consulting in the UAE at the lowest price from the experts in the sector. As part of its special monthly promotion, investors can avail a host of business incentives such as:

Dedicated PRO service agent for all of your business support requirements in the UAE.

50% off on service fees for PRO services and allied business support services.

Combo offer package: company set-up, ISO certification/ trademark registration. The combo offer helps global investors easily establish a company and streamline business operations to increase profitability.

Contact details

Aurionuae.com; 04 250 4150

Axiom Mark

Key services

Company formation and business set-up, PRO services and visa assistance, registration and protection of trademark, patent, industrial design, copyright, and legal translation services.

USP of the brand

Strategic focus, its team of professionals, flawless operations, unique marketing methods and effective financial reporting

Top free zones represented

The company works closely with all free zones in the UAE including Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), IFZA, Meydan, Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone (UAQ FTZ), Sharjah Media City (SHAMS), Ajman Free Zone Authority, Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA), Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), Hamriyah Free Zone, Dubai South Free Zone (DWC), RAKEZ, Sharjah Airport International Free zone (SAIF) and more.

Packages and offers for 2023

Offshore Licence Package: Dh5,500

UAQ Free Zone Package: Dh8,000

Ramadan 1 visa Package: Dh13,456

Dubai Free Zone Package: Dh12,500

Dubai Mainland License 1 Visa Package: Dh17,000

Contact details

Axiom-mark.com; 04 370 5787; 056 218 9542

Bizvisor

Key services

Mainland and free zone company set-up

USP of the brand

Bizvisor specialises in mainland licences

Top free zones represented

Shams, IFZA, RAKEZ

Packages and offers for 2023

Mainland licence: Dh10,500; you will get a virtual office and a local service agent

Contact details

056 496 0040, info@bizvisor.ae

Business Incorporation Zone

Key services

Company registration

License acquisition

Bank account opening

Accounting and bookkeeping

PRO services

Visa assistance (Golden Visa, dependent visas, etc.)

USP of the brand

A leading one-stop destination for seamless business set-up solutions, Business Incorporation Zone caters to clients from all over the world and offers a comprehensive range of services.

Top free zones represented

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC)

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPCFZ)

Meydan Free Zone

Packages and offers for 2023

Flexible business set-up packages tailored to clients’ needs

Exclusive offers for company registration and visa processing

Concierge services for enhancement of your business flow

Contact details

800-249; setup@bizincorp.ae

Business Link UAE

Key services

Business formation

PRO services

Visa services

Business licence

USP of the brand

Global presence in four nations: UAE, KSA, UK, and Egypt

Comprehensive business set-up services tailored to a company’s needs

Team of experienced professionals

Deep understanding of the UAE, KSA, UK, and Egypt business landscape

Comprehensive and reliable business solutions

A dedicated team of experienced professionals in each country

Over 20 years of experience

100% transparency

Assisted over 20,000 entrepreneurs

Diversified client base − from start-ups to large corporations

Top free zones represented

Business Link provides its services with company incorporation across all UAE free zones, including DAFZA, DMCC, Jafza, Hamriyah Free Zone, IFZA, Shams, Rakez, and UAQ Free Zone.

Contact details

Businesslinkuae.com; 050 2027569; 04 321 5227

Creative Zone

With over a decade of helping more than 55,000 businesses achieve their goals, Creative Zone is a leading business set-up company in the region.

Key services

Creative Zone has a comprehensive range of set-up and growth solutions, including company registration, visa processing, PRO services, banking, tax and accounting, media and marketing, HR, and more.

USP of the brand

Creative Zone a one-stop shop with pre-to-post launching services, helping businesses start or scale their operations within the MENA region.

Top free zones represented

Meydan Free Zone, Sharjah Media City, Sharjah Publishing City, DIFC, Fujairah Creative City, ADGM, and more

Packages for 2023

Creative Zone offers packages with flexible payment options.

Mainland Trade License – from Dh24,500

Free Zone Trade License + Digital bank Account – from Dh6,800

Golden Visa Packages – from Dh10,000

Contact details

setup@creativezone.ae; call 800-LICENSE (5423673); 04 567 7333

Make My Firm

Key services

Shared workspace, company formation, bank account opening, DHA, KHDA, DM approvals and mainland business set-up

USP of the brand

Specialised in getting licences for auditing, educational training, construction, architecture, gold trading companies, medical clinic and many more.

Top free zones represented

SHAMS, IFZA and RAKEZ

Packages and offers for 2023

Professional licences: Dh10,500

Contact details

052 673 9777

N R Doshi & Partners

Key services

Business set-up, audit and assurance, accounting and payroll, VAT and excise, corporate tax, international tax

USP of the brand

Recognised as a premier audit firm in the UAE, N R Doshi & Partners has been providing audit and assurance, accounting and payroll, VAT and excise tax, corporate tax, international tax, and financial advisory to organisations for over 38 years. With over 100 experienced and committed professionals,it provides services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies and SMEs.

Top free zones represented

IFZA, JAFZA, DMCC, Dubai Media City, RAKEZ, DAFZA, Sharjah Media City, Meydan Free Zone, SAIF Zone, Ajman Free Zone, Dubai World Trade Centre

Contact details

Nrdoshi.ae; 04 352 8001; 050 659 1233

RadiantBiz

Key services

Business formation and legal structuring

Corporate banking advisory

Tax and auditing services

Offshore and onshore set-ups

Residency and PRO services

Legal and compliance management

Nominee director services

USP of the brand

RadiantBiz offers banking and compliance services, transactional advisory, holistic business structuring, family offices, and investment advisory

Top free zones represented

IFZA, DMCC, DIFC

Packages and offers for 2023

Customised and competitive packages to young, tech and female entrepreneurs

Contact details

Radiantbiz.com; 055 234 7124

Shuraa

Key services

Company formation and licensing

Corporate banking assistance

Golden Visa and PRO

VAT, tax and auditing

Business centres and office space

Legal representative service

Investor rights and protection

USP of the brand

Shuraa is one of the UAE’s top business set-up firms that has serviced over 35,000 happy clients over the last 22 years. It is constantly expanding its services to keep up with the changing times. Shuraa has offices in leading metropolitan cities including London, New Delhi, Dubai and Mumbai, to ensure ease of access. Under the umbrella entity, the Shuraa Group, clients can also avail other services such as accounting, tax and auditing, real estate investments, international education and more.

Top free zones represented

Shuraa has been an IFZA Professional Partner for several years.

Packages and offers for 2023

Its comprehensive business set-up packages start at an affordable rate of Dh12,900 and can be customised to suit your purposes.

Contact details

Shuraa.com; 04 408 1900

SRTIP Accelerator

Key services

SRTIP Accelerator Dubai office is dedicated to providing free zone licensing for the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP).

Our priority is to cultivate a comprehensive and supportive environment for entrepreneurs and start-ups, with the goal of facilitating their growth and success.

SRTIP Accelerator provides a range of scalable business set-up solutions that encompass thousands of Professional, Commercial and Services business activities.

USP of the brand

SRTIP is a hub for research, development, and innovation in the UAE. The USP of SRTIP is its commitment to fostering a collaborative and innovative ecosystem that brings together academia, industry, and government to create innovative solutions and drive economic growth. SRTIP provides state-of-the-art infrastructure, world-class research facilities, and access to a talented workforce to support research and development activities in a variety of fields, including healthcare, energy, and sustainability. SRTIP is a leading innovation hub in the Middle East that provides a conducive environment for research, development, and commercialisation of innovative ideas and solutions.

Top free zone represented

Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) Free Zone

Packages and offers for 2023

Innovators Package

Zero Visa – Dh5,500 (5 mix & match activities)

One Visa – Dh13,990 (All inclusive)

Two Visas – Dh17,795 (All Inclusive)

Contact details

Srtipacc.ae; 04 232 3439/055 9724368

Trade License Zone

Key Services

Trade License Zone offers guidance and support with free zone, offshore and mainland licence and visa applications, as well as a range of other business support services, including a full suite of office solutions, tax and accounting, address, reception, advisory and travel services.

USP of the brand

Trade License Zone offers trusted guidance, affordable solutions, and transparent processes.

Top free zones represented

IFZA; Sharjah Media City (SHAMS) and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC)

Packages and offers for 2023

Trade License Zone caters to start-ups, small and medium-sized businesses, and enterprise clients and can tailor just about any solution in line with their specific requirements. Its Dubai licence and free-for-life residency visa combo is a popular package, including total PRO and chauffeur services at Dh21,000.

Contact details

04 439 6320; 800 TLZ (800 859); hello@tlz.ae; Tlz.ae

Virtuzone

Key services

Company formation in mainland, free zone and offshore jurisdictions

One-stop-shop for all business set-up and corporate services requirements

Corporate services: accounting, payroll, corporate tax registration and filing, VAT registration, Golden Visa, bank account opening, mail management, PRO, receptionist services, IT support, branding, copyright registration, insurance, Golden Visa, second citizenship and more.

USP of the brand

Enabling entrepreneurs and businesses to get their business set-up right the first time

Complete range of company formation and corporate services designed to help entrepreneurs set up, scale and succeed

Top free zones represented

Virtuzone offers licences in all free zones, including Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai World Trade Centre, DUQE Free Zone, Fujairah Creative City, Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority, Abu Dhabi Global Market, and RAKEZ.

Packages and offers for 2023

LaunchPad Business Setup offer

Get all these benefits for only Dh22,995 (Dh33,500): Dubai trade license, business bank account, corporate tax preparation, residence visa, lease agreement, 3 business activities, 6-month flexi-desk membership, and more.

3-year UAE Trade Licence offer

Secure your 3-year trade licence and residence visa for only Dh26,515 (Dh38,000). That’s just around Dh8,000 per year, and you don’t have to worry about your licence renewal fees for the next three years.

Contact details