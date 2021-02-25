Preeya Malik, Managing Director, Step Global Image Credit: Supplied

In the wake of Covid-19, a renewed interest in migration to Canada and the United States has surfaced. With individuals looking for more security, stability, and social security benefits, immigrants are looking for options for permanent residency and citizenship in western countries.

Step Global is exclusively offering the Canada Immigrant Investor Programme, which provides a passive investment opportunity in return for permanent residency in Canada. The processing time to obtain the permanent residency takes only 12 to 15 months, although investors can land earlier, if desired. The total cost of the programme is only Canadian $305,000 (Dh881,506) with Canadian $100,000 being a refundable portion. The deal for most is too good to pass up. For those eligible investors, the Canada Immigrant Investor Programme offers a clear and affordable route to permanent residency in Canada.

In the United States, the US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme offers an easy route to permanent residency via an investment of $900,000 (Dh3.3 million) into an approved project. The programme is set to expire on June 30, 2021. If not voted on in Congress by the mentioned date, the programme is at risk of becoming obsolete, leaving the US with no other investment route to a green card. For this reason, we urge all those interested in migrating to the US to consider this option now.