What is the plan?

Pay per Use is a data plan offered to UAE consumers wherein you can dial a number to get access to data for a few minutes or as required on your smart phone. The charge for this service for the first 15 mins is 30fils, and after those 15 minutes the customer is charged 2 fils per minute for as long as the service is active.



While the data speed is limited to 1mbps, this one step process could sometimes lead to situations where customer forgets to stop the data session or mistakenly starts another data session.



Going by these rates [2 fils per minute], if the customer leaves their data on for 24 hours, it could cost them over Dh28 per day - this can quickly add up.



The service always requires customers to have credit balance and the amount is charged from the existing balance until it runs out.



- Dona Cherian