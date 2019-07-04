1.1701089-2224695616
Dubai: Telecom operators in the UAE will have to discontinue their “pay-per-use” data plans - unless the serivice is explicitly requested by consumers.

According to the latest statement from the regulator, the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA), Etisalat and du have been instructed to discontinue such services with immediate effect. The TRA said it has done so “to protect subscribers from excessive charges of the service”.

Both Etisalat and du offer such on-demand services for data, allowing users to access mobile data and pay for it by the minute. Users can dial a certain number and opt in for the service, and then dial the same number to stop using the service.

What is the plan?
Pay per Use is a data plan offered to UAE consumers wherein you can dial a number to get access to data for a few minutes or as required on your smart phone. The charge for this service for the first 15 mins is 30fils, and after those 15 minutes the customer is charged 2 fils per minute for as long as the service is active.

While the data speed is limited to 1mbps, this one step process could sometimes lead to situations where customer forgets to stop the data session or mistakenly starts another data session.

Going by these rates [2 fils per minute], if the customer leaves their data on for 24 hours, it could cost them over Dh28 per day - this can quickly add up.

The service always requires customers to have credit balance and the amount is charged from the existing balance until it runs out.

- Dona Cherian

If users opt in but later forget to stop the service, they continue to be charged for it by operators.

The TRA did not provide further details on its instructions to Etisalat and du to discontinue this service or whether it has received any complaints from users. It said it will elaborate on the matter in a later statement, though.