Experts from the Middle East, South America, Europe, India and the US will probe the advances possible from leveraging IoT within the lighting sector and its ability to transform lifestyles. The conference opens with a talk on how IoT lighting will help establish the UAE as a global smart city, by creating an ITS highway via lighting systems. Necessary legal frameworks for data sharing will also be discussed with plans being outlined by Eng. Ammar Majed Safi, the Senior Electrical and Development Engineer and Innovation Team Member at the UAE Ministry of Infrastructure Development.