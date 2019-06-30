Chiller plant room for the district cooling system. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) received three global awards at the 110th International District Energy Association (Idea) Annual Conference & Tradeshow 2019, which was held in Pittsburgh, USA, from June 24 to 27.

Two are Idea gold awards, for the number of buildings committed and for the total building area committed. The third award is the Idea Innovation Award Honorable Mention for Empower’s Intelligent Delta — T Analyzer & Detector technology.

Empower was qualified to win the number of buildings served and the total building area served awards, for serving a huge number of buildings and communities and its significant contributions to the development and provision of district cooling sector, and for promoting this technology in several developing cities around the world.

The Intelligent Delta — T Analyzer & Detector technology helps to automatically search and detect lost energy from central cooling plants and buildings benefiting from the service.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, expressed his happiness upon receiving the awards and recognitions from Idea.

Bin Shafar stressed that the awards reflect the major role that Empower plays in promoting district cooling technology, one of the most environmentally friendly and energy-efficient practices used in residential, commercial, hotel and other facilities.