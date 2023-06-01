Dubai: The UAE and Turkey signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement on Wednesday, with the goal of increasing bilateral non-oil trade to exceed $40 billion in five years.
The two countries will enter a new era of partnership and joint economic growth after the two governments ratified the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.
I'm excited to announce that the UAE-Türkiye Comprehensive Partnership Agreement has now been ratified by both governments. This deal marks a new era of cooperation in our long-standing friendship and will help push bilateral non-oil trade beyond $40bn in the next 5 years.,” Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said in a tweet.
“The agreement will contribute to the growth of bilateral non-oil trade to exceed $40 billion annually over the next 5 years,” he added.