UAE-Mozambique trade hits $2.5b as CEPA talks conclude

Al Zeyoudi said, "Concluding CEPA negotiations with Mozambique marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s efforts to expand its network of trade and investment partnerships across the African continent. It reflects the commitment of both our nations to elevate economic relations toward broader integration and sustainable growth. Mozambique’s economic potential and vital location in East Africa offer promising opportunities, and this agreement will foster a more open and competitive environment for our business communities by facilitating market access for goods and services, encouraging mutual investment, and opening new avenues for cooperation in priority sectors.”