Dubai: e& enterprise will enter the Egyptian market by the end of this year, its CEO confirmed on Tuesday at Gitex Global.
“We are growing quite fast as we speak,” said Salvador Anglada, CEO of e& enterprise. “We are present in two-plus countries -- UAE and Saudi -- and we are opening our operations in Egypt at the end of this year.”
“We will be focusing on these three main countries and currently we have significant growth that it’s organic and it is very powerful.”
Without giving away many details, Anglada said that e& will be making major acquisition announcements in the coming week. “I cannot unveil but [we have] announcements in the coming weeks that reinforce our capabilities to enhance and improve our value proposition,” he said.
Unique company
Anglada said that the company is ‘unique’ with respect to the services that it offers and reaffirmed that telco will be the company’s foremost priority.
“We are unique because there is no company that provides end-to-end approaches of digital transformation data centres and cloud security, enhancing processes, helping customers with their own channels of producing AI, it is very difficult to find all these capabilities in one single company,” said Anglada.
“This transition of a telco company to a tech company does not mean that we forget telco services, but we’re trying to grow on top of the telco services.”