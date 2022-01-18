Dubai: The Dubai government-owned ports operator DP World has launched ‘Cargoes Customs’ for paperless processing of customs transactions. The online platform incorporates AI elements, apart from sharply bringing down classification-related issues.
The system allows customs agencies to facilitate trade, secure global supply chains, and increase compliance, while minimising ‘revenue leakage’ for government agencies.
“We are doing our part to make trade flow as smoothly and seamlessly as possible, and with Cargoes Customs we really help customs authorities around the world to become dramatically more efficient – now and for the long term,” said Sultan Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.
The system was designed by customs industry experts and tech professionals with more than 40 years of experience in logistics to solve challenges in the supply chain.
“DP World created Cargoes to solve pressing challenges caused by supply chain related inefficiencies,” said Pradeep Desai, Chief Technology Officer, DP World. “It’s a solution targeting all aspects of global trade including finance, ERP, tracking, terminal operating system, customs software and enabling end-to-end logistics.”