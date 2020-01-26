New DIFC platform to boost transparency, simplify process of setting up a business

File photo: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on Sunday launched a digital platform to help simplify the process of setting up a business at the financial centre.

DIFC said the new fully integrated digital platform offers a simplified on-boarding process and better user experience, adding that this is in line with its “continued emphasis on improving the ease of doing business”.

“The streamlined digital process makes it easier for clients to establish businesses within the DIFC, while improving client satisfaction, increasing operational efficiency and reducing the turnaround time to establish a new company,” DIFC said in a statement.

“The new and enhanced digital on-boarding platform uses cutting-edge technology solutions including OCR (optical character recognition) and digital signatures to speed up the process of onboarding new entities, providing an enhanced user experience,” it added.

“Prospective clients will now also have the option to self-register on DIFC’s website and start the company formation process immediately.”