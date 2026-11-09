Dubai’s booming business of storing other people’s stuff

As residents and businesses seek additional space, Storage.ae reports 35% growth
It may not be the most glamorous business in Dubai, but storing other people’s furniture, household belongings and office equipment is proving to be a promising opportunity.
Storage.ae, a Dubai-based storage company, has increased its customer base by 35 per cent over the past 12 months, even as regional conflict and economic uncertainty test businesses across the region, according to its owner and CEO Malek Barghout.
The privately owned company, which has operated for about two decades without outside funding, has also expanded its storage capacity by 28 per cent over the same period, reflecting growing demand from residents and businesses seeking additional space.
The expansion highlights a less conspicuous corner of Dubai’s economy, where a mobile expatriate workforce, frequent residential moves and changing lifestyles are creating opportunities for businesses that cater to the practical demands of urban living.
Companies are an increasingly important part of that demand. Businesses now account for 40 per cent of Storage.ae’s customers, using its facilities to store merchandise, stock, archives, office furniture and equipment. Households make up the remaining 60 per cent, typically seeking storage when relocating, renovating their homes, travelling for extended periods or downsizing.
“Most people still think of storage as somewhere you put your sofa between apartments,” Barghout told Gulf News. “Today, four in ten of our customers are companies that use us as their stockroom.”
The shift reflects how storage is evolving from a temporary solution for households into a more regular operating expense for businesses seeking additional space without committing to larger commercial premises.
Much of Dubai’s storage market still operates on a traditional self-storage model. Customers rent a unit, transport their belongings to a facility and arrange access during designated hours. Checking what is stored often requires a trip to the warehouse.
Storage.ae has built its service around a different approach, combining collection and delivery with a digital inventory system that allows customers to manage their belongings remotely.
Rather than simply renting a locked unit, customers receive an itemised record of what they have stored. Through the company’s app, they can arrange collections, check their inventory and request individual items back without visiting the facility or making a phone call.
“We wanted to maintain the Dubai standard, so we wanted to make it as easy as possible,” Barghout said. “People can just order their things. They don’t have to drive to the facility.”
The approach reflects a broader shift in consumer expectations in Dubai, where services ranging from groceries to laundry can be arranged through a smartphone.
Storage providers are increasingly competing on not only available warehouse space but also accessibility, security and ease of use.
For Storage.ae, the strategy appears to be supporting expansion. Its increase in capacity over the past year comes alongside the rise in its customer base, suggesting that demand for the service is continuing to grow.
Unlike many companies pursuing rapid expansion, Storage.ae has grown without venture capital or institutional backing.
The business remains bootstrapped, having financed its development through its own resources rather than external investment.
Barghout credits the relatively straightforward operating model with helping the company navigate different economic cycles.
“Storage is a remarkably resilient business,” he said. “The fact that this company has operated for 15 years speaks to the strength of the underlying demand. People will always need space, regardless of economic conditions.”
That resilience reflects the varied circumstances that bring customers to storage providers.
During periods of economic expansion, new residents, relocations and business formation can generate additional demand. During more uncertain times, households and companies may also seek temporary storage while adjusting their living arrangements or operational requirements.
Barghout also pointed to Dubai’s regulatory environment as a factor supporting the company’s growth.
In one example, licensing costs were reduced by over 75 per cent, according to Barghout, who cited the reduction as an example of government support for businesses.
“Running a business comes with many, many challenges, particularly for SMEs, but the UAE deserves considerable credit for creating an environment where entrepreneurs are supported and businesses are actually given the opportunity to grow,” he said. “There is a genuine commitment to making it easier to do business, and that makes a significant difference for companies like ours.”
The company’s regulatory obligations, including maintaining safe and secure storage facilities, are closely aligned with its commercial priorities, Barghout added.
With an expanding customer base, additional warehouse capacity and continued investment in technology, Storage.ae is positioning itself to capture a larger share of demand for convenient storage services.
The company’s growth also offers a reminder that not every business opportunity in Dubai needs to involve luxury goods or ambitious new developments.
Sometimes, the opportunity is considerably more straightforward: providing people with somewhere to put their stuff.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.