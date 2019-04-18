A view of Dubai Marina. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said that Dubai's rapid growth in various vital sectors has been guided by the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Shaikh Mohammad's directives to incorporate sustainable development strategies in plans for the future have led to great progress in the clean energy sector, he said.

Shaikh Hamdan expressed happiness that Dubai has received the Platinum Rating in the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) for Cities certification awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

This makes Dubai the first city in the Arab world and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to receive this prestigious certification.

Shaikh Hamdan further said that Dubai aims to consolidate its position as a global hub for sustainable development.

The city is undertaking a range of sustainable projects including the world's biggest concentrated solar power project and the world's tallest solar tower, he added.

The announcement was made by Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in the presence of Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Humaid Al Qutami, Chairman of the Board and Director-General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Dawood Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, Ahmad Buti Al Mehairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO of the US Green Building Council, and Brigadier Abdulla Hussain Ali Khan, Director General of the Department of Services and Supplies at Dubai Police.

Al Tayer said that this new achievement comes in line with the directives of the UAE's wise leadership, and contributes to achieving the vision of Shaikh Mohammad to build a green economy in the UAE under the theme ‘A Green Economy for Sustainable Development' and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to make Dubai a global centre for clean energy and green economy; and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

"The Platinum Rating is the highest rating for a city's sustainability performance benchmark.

“Qualifying cities are measured, within a comprehensive framework, according to 14 metrics relating to the energy and water sector, waste treatment, transportation, human experience, education, prosperity, equality, health, and safety.

“This award is a tribute to the efforts and vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the diligent and cohesive efforts of governmental entities and authorities in the Emirate.

"On this occasion, I would like to thank the USGBC, our strategic partners: the Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Statistics Centre, and all concerned stakeholders for their cooperation with us and their relentless efforts in establishing global leadership models that consolidate sustainability as an institutional and community culture.

“Dubai has received numerous awards and honours for sustainability practices, and the Emirate is based on a strong infrastructure and services aimed at improving the quality of life for all citizens, residents, and visitors.