Dubai Investments Park: Powering Dubai’s southern corridor

Dubai’s growth is moving south.

Over the past decade, investment in Dubai has increasingly shifted southwards, shaped by Expo City Dubai, logistics corridors and the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport.

But long before that momentum gathered pace, one district was already in place.

Dubai Investments Park, or DIP, which is often referred to as a city within a city, spans 23 million square metres in the south of the emirate serving four critical segments: logistics, industrial, commercial and residential. It sits close to Jebel Ali Port, upcoming Al Maktoum International Airport and major highways. Today, as development accelerates around it, DIP has become a fixed point in Dubai’s next phase of growth.