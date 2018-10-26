Dubai: The Dubai Industrial Park, DIP, one of the largest industrial hubs in the UAE and a member of TECOM Group, explored future trade opportunities in the fourth edition of the annual UAE-India Economic Forum, UIEF.

The forum aims to strengthen the long-standing strategic ties between the two countries.

Held at the Habtoor Grand Resort in Dubai, the one-day event convened more than 350 delegates from the UAE and India to discuss the future of trade and investments. Representing a new chapter in the multifaceted economic relations between the friendly countries, the leading forum seeks to foster collaboration at the highest levels of government and business to advance economic development in both India and the UAE.

As the silver sponsor of the leading forum, the Dubai Industrial Park announced its intention to actively contribute to boosting economic ties and trade relations between the UAE and India.

On the sidelines of the event, representatives from the Dubai Industrial Park met with entities from the government and private sector from India to discuss future collaborations.

Saud Abu Al Shawareb, Managing Director of Dubai Industrial Park, headlined a thought leadership session titled “Scaling Exponentially with Intelligent Infrastructure”. His speech highlighted the importance of smart, efficient and scalable infrastructure as the foundation of a robust economy, and outlined the contribution of the Dubai Industrial Park to the emirate’s economic miracle.

“Combining intelligent infrastructure with innovative thinking can yield a wealth of possibilities, drive growth and value for companies, cities and countries, and address sustainability issues that affect millions around the world,” Al Shawareb said.

“Dubai has become a global incubator for cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure. The Dubai Industrial Park was established in line with the UAE’s economic expansion strategy, captured in the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021 and the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, to serve as a fully integrated global manufacturing hub. We offer world-class facilities and services – including manufacturing, logistics and trade support – to companies across diverse sectors.”

In cooperation with its valued business partners, the Dubai Industrial Park seeks to advance the development of industry sectors with a focus on leveraging global trade solutions to achieve the UAE’s ambitious economic aspirations.