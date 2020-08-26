Dubai skyline. The Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) has reached out to potential investors and partners in the US to invest in Dubai’s technology, healthcare and logistics sectors. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) has reached out to potential investors and partners in the US to invest in Dubai’s technology, healthcare and logistics sectors.

The outreach was a part of Dubai FDI’s strategy of virtual engagement in 2020, presenting an array of investment opportunities during the period when in-person trade missions have been affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

“The US and the UAE historically have a strong trading partnership. Since 2009, the UAE has been the top export market for US goods in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Trade volume between the UAE and USA has increased by more than 40 per cent,” said Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI in a statement released on Wednesday.

“With total trade between the two countries amounting to $24.3 billion in 2019, this relationship is based on solid foundations,” he added.

The webinar was hosted by the US Consulate General, Dubai; US Commercial Service, Florida; and Enterprise Florida. The initiative was also supported by the US-UAE Business Council, which is also an active participant in UAE in-person missions across the US.

US Consul General Philip Frayne said: “I applaud Dubai FDI for conducting such important webinars on these three vital sectors. Programmes like these will help expand even further the already strong bilateral trade and investment ties that the UAE and USA enjoy.”

“Once this pandemic passes I look forward to greeting delegations of American businessmen coming to Dubai to explore the great partnership opportunities that still exist,” he added.

At the healthcare webinar, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) highlighted its pioneering work in the field of 3D printing of prosthetics. Dubai Science Park (DSP) and Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) presented their respective value propositions followed by the Dubai Advantage presentation by Dubai FDI.