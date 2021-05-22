Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy. Dubai Economy has announced the launch of ‘Dubai Raffles,’ an innovative and integrated digital platform to manage raffle draws and other promotions. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Economy has announced the launch of ‘Dubai Raffles,’ an innovative and integrated digital platform to manage raffle draws and other promotions including Scratch & Win campaigns, conducted in the emirate.

The platform, which complements the smart transformation in the emirate and the Dubai Paperless Strategy as well as the precautionary measures in place against COVID-19, has all the necessary tools and features that will allow draws to be supervised, managed and conducted electronically with no paper coupons or contact required.

For businesses, especially retailers, the digital platform guarantees improved ease, efficiency and quality as they can conduct raffles round the clock without having to develop their own systems or printing paper coupons.

“Dubai Economy, through its Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector, is constantly seeking to promote cordial relations and mutual trust between merchants and consumers. The 'Dubai Raffles’ platform is a value-added service that will further enhance ease of business and support retailers in their business development. The platform offers a digital and cost-effective opportunity for businesses of all sizes to promote their products and services through promotional campaigns and events,” said Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy.

Consumers can go to the Dubai Raffles smart application available on the Apple Store or Google Play to all the promotional draws in which they have entered, the number of coupons purchased, prizes, draw dates, how to claim prizes as well as the terms and conditions relating to the raffles and consumer rights protection.

Merchants can manage promotional raffles and Scratch & Win on Dubai Raffles by way of a dashboard on which they can create the campaign, assign tasks to employees, distribute coupons to consumers electronically, determine the mechanism for coupon distribution and prize allocation, and set the draw date, in addition to conducting the actual raffle and announcing the winners electronically. Merchants can also display the countdown and winner announcements on the ‘Dubai Raffles’ screen or social media.

“The platform will also enhance consumer confidence and the credibility of promotions conducted in Dubai as it provides a transparent and convenient window for the public to be part of raffle draws and similar campaigns,” said Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy.