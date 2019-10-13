World Logistics Passport will help boost the role of the Dubai Silk Road strategy

Dubai: Dubai Customs on Sunday launched the World Logistics Passport as part of the implementation of the first phase of its Dubai Silk Road strategy.

The World Logistics Passport offers a set of unique operational and financial advantages for businesses and shipping companies by connecting government entities, including Dubai Customs and Dubai Trade, with logistics service providers like DP World and Dnata, and facilitating commercial transactions among concerned bodies in Dubai.

It is designed to boost the role of the Dubai Silk Road programme, and enhance demand for the emirates’s products, services and integrated transportation systems.

The unique initiative also further raises the growing role played by Dubai Customs in regional and international trade.

Commenting on the initiative, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, said the implementation of the Dubai Silk Road strategy marks the beginning of a new phase of economic growth that will further boost Dubai’s position as a global economic and business hub, powered by its exceptional connectivity and logistics services.

Sheikh Hamdan in March approved the Dubai Silk Road strategy, which aims to build on the success Dubai has accomplished globally as a strategic trade link.

The Dubai Silk Road strategy comprises nine initiatives and 33 projects that will see the collaboration of Emirates airline, Dubai Airports, Dubai South, Dubai Free Zones (DFZ) Council, Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA), Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, DP World, Dubai Municipality, Jebel Ali Free Zone.

The strategy’s initiatives cover various domains including government integration, e-commerce movement, linking value chains, air and logistics connectivity among many more.

In July 2018, the governments of UAE and China on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) concerning joint cooperation on the China’s Silk Road Initiative, called The Belt and Road Initiative.

Sheikh Hamdan added the Dubai Silk Road strategy paves the way for a major growth leap that will expand the UAE’s role in the global economy based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He emphasised the importance of the logistics sector as a key driver of economic diversification as highlighted by the 50-Year Charter.

Sheikh Hamdan further said: “Through this strategy, we will offer many privileges and services that will help connect international markets by mobilising Dubai’s resources and infrastructure. The investments we made in Dubai’s ports, airports and free zones made the city a global logistics hub and a bridge between the east and west. The Dubai Silk Road strategy responds to the changes in international trade by offering new state-of-the-art logistics services using the latest smart applications.”

Sheikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO and Chairman of the Emirates Group, said: “Dubai’s sophisticated logistics services will further enhance its value offering for investors and businesses by saving time and effort and reducing their operational costs. This is a powerful tool that will eventually lead to increased revenues. We are keen to offer investors and businesses new advantages in conducting global trade.”