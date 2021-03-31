Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai CommerCity is the first and leading e-commerce free zone in the MENA region. With an area covering 2.1 million square feet and an investment of around $1 billion, Dubai CommerCity is the first-of-its-kind free zone aimed at elevating Dubai’s position as a leading hub for e-commerce. The free zone is perfectly placed to benefit from the exponential e-commerce growth in the region that is outpacing the global growth average.

Dubai CommerCity is facilitating regional and international businesses by providing a unique e-commerce ecosystem and a comprehensive turnkey e-commerce solution for businesses to run effectively and seamlessly. In addition to the complete business setup and customs support, Dubai CommerCity also offers e-commerce strategy consulting, guidance on e-commerce regulations in the region, end-to-end logistics solutions inclusive of warehousing and last-mile delivery, complete e-commerce platform solutions, digital marketing services, and other support services, including but not limited to, photo studios, and call centres, among others.

The free zone is divided into three clusters, each with its own innovative design. The Business Cluster is home to modern landscaped buildings with Grade A premium offices; the Logistics Cluster consists of state-of-the-art dedicated and multi-client warehouse units with scalable pay-as-you-go pricing models; and the Social Cluster houses restaurants, cafes, exhibitions, and events.

Dubai CommerCity is located in the heart of Dubai and at the centre of the regional trade route, providing access to over 2 billion people within a 2-hour flight radius. Its strategic location next to Dubai International Airport, allows for fast e-commerce fulfillment across the region.

The availability of special e-commerce licences, pre-negotiated partnerships, and smart-cost structures lay a solid foundation for any start-up, or indeed already successful e-commerce ventures, to grow their business with Dubai CommerCity.

Bringing it all together

Whether you are a start-up or an established business, Dubai CommerCity offers individually tailored e-commerce enablement services to all potential investors to explore how your business can benefit from the growing e-commerce opportunity in the region. Through innovative support services, modern infrastructure, and endless networking opportunities, the free zone provides suitable and stable groundwork from where you can grow your business.