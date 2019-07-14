Dubai: Customers of du, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), now have access to a new app to make internet calls in the UAE.
The addition of the YzerChat app to the internet calling pack offers residents access to messaging services and HD video calls, it was announced on Sunday.
Fahad Al Hassawi, deputy chief executive officer of Telco Services, EITC, said: “At du, we are constantly pioneering new ways to integrate cutting-edge technological capabilities into our customers’ lives.
“By empowering their every day with innovative additions to our Internet Calling Pack, such as the YzerChat app, we are thrilled to be enriching their connected experience and empowering them to enjoy seamless, hassle-free lifestyles,” he said.
By subscribing to du’s internet calling pack for Dh100 per month for a home package, and Dh50 per month for a mobile package, consumers can unlock access to YzerChat – in addition to BOTIM – to get unlimited access to video calls, voice calls and SMS messaging to friends and family, both in the UAE and across the world.
YzerChat supports 16 languages, including Arabic, French and Chinese.
Alibek Issaev, Founder of YzerChat, said: “YzerChat is brought to its users by a team of like-minded people from diverse countries, cultures, and backgrounds who speak 24 different languages.
“United by a passion for innovative technologies and social networking, we have been developing YzerChat with an aim towards removing language barriers and providing multiple tools to enhance an unlimited social interaction. We hope that du’s customers enjoy using YzerChat to connect with their families, friends and business partners located all around the world as much as we do,” he added.