Residents in the UAE now have access to YzerChat for video, internet calls

UAE residents are able to use licensed VoIP services offered by telecom companies. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Also in this package Individuals can access VPNs in the UAE, with caution

Dubai: Customers of du, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), now have access to a new app to make internet calls in the UAE.

The addition of the YzerChat app to the internet calling pack offers residents access to messaging services and HD video calls, it was announced on Sunday.

Fahad Al Hassawi, deputy chief executive officer of Telco Services, EITC, said: “At du, we are constantly pioneering new ways to integrate cutting-edge technological capabilities into our customers’ lives.

“By empowering their every day with innovative additions to our Internet Calling Pack, such as the YzerChat app, we are thrilled to be enriching their connected experience and empowering them to enjoy seamless, hassle-free lifestyles,” he said.

By subscribing to du’s internet calling pack for Dh100 per month for a home package, and Dh50 per month for a mobile package, consumers can unlock access to YzerChat – in addition to BOTIM – to get unlimited access to video calls, voice calls and SMS messaging to friends and family, both in the UAE and across the world.

YzerChat supports 16 languages, including Arabic, French and Chinese.

Alibek Issaev, Founder of YzerChat, said: “YzerChat is brought to its users by a team of like-minded people from diverse countries, cultures, and backgrounds who speak 24 different languages.