Dubai: Drydocks World, the Dubai government-owned offshore company, has completed construction of the topside for a high voltage direct current (HVDC) platform named BorWin gamma, it said in a statement on Wednesday. A topside is the portion of a platform between the water and the deck.

BorWin gamma will transmit approximately 900 megawatts of electricity from connected offshore wind farms in the North Sea to mainland Germany, providing enough clean wind power to supply the annual electricity consumption of more than one million German households, the statement said.

Scheduled to go online in 2019, the 18,000 tonnes topside will set sail for the North Sea on a heavy lift vessel.