The pandemic has been a disruptor for the UAE healthcare market. Seen as a catalyst in expediting positive change, it has provided opportunities for industry players to synergise their strengths in efforts to come together and fight Covid-19.
Support systems such as DP World UAE Region, through the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) and Jebel Ali Port played pivotal roles last year in mitigating the effects of Covid, leveraging logistical expertise to reach much needed medicines and allied services when and where it mattered most during the lockdown phase and after. DP World UAE Region is also a value partner in Dubai Government’s overarching plan for the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 that sees pharmaceuticals as one of six priority sectors.
With Arab Health launching yesterday, sectoral players and prospective investors in healthcare get a bird’s eye view on why Jafza accounts for over 30 per cent of the UAE’s pharma and healthcare industry by value and how DP World UAE region is a compelling choice to partner and do business with.
Dubai Vaccines Logistics Alliance
Dubai’s best medical, humanitarian and logistics organisations are working together through the Alliance to help reach Covid vaccines and essential supplies across Dubai as well as the world. While Alliance partners work with governments, manufacturers and logistics partners, DP World is aiding Dubai in strengthening its core storage and distribution capacities for Covid vaccines and essentials.
Built for your business
Operating one of the world’s largest multimodal ports and among the most dynamic free zone communities helps DP World UAE Region provide near infinite options for its valued stakeholders to conduct their operations in a business-friendly environment.
Catalyst for success
From being a leading manufacturing and distribution hub to promoting a digital business environment, DP World UAE Region lines up the best options to help its value partners taste success.