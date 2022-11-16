Global banking giants are starting a 12-week digital dollar pilot with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the participants announced on Tuesday.
Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Mastercard Inc and Wells Fargo & Co are among the financial companies participating in the experiment alongside the New York Fed's innovation center, they said in a statement.
The project, known as the "regulated liability network", will be conducted in a test environment and use simulated data, the New York Fed said.
The pilot will test how banks using digital dollar tokens in a common database can help speed up payments.
Earlier this month, Michelle Neal, head of the New York Fed's market's group, said it sees promise in using a central bank digital dollar to speed up settlement time in currency markets.