Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed later received Major General Saeed Chengriha, Acting Chief of Staff of the Algerian National People's Army.

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited on Monday the exhibition halls of Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX), and the Simulation and Training Exhibition, SimTEX 2020.

The fourth edition of the exhibition is the only event in the Middle East dedicated for drones, robotics, components and unmanned systems. Organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec), in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and the Supreme Command of the UAE Armed Forces, the exhibition runs until February 25.

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged talks with exhibitors and officials participating in the exhibition. He was introduced to the latest technologies available in the unmanned systems sector.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the fourth industrial revolution and artificial intelligence sectors, anticipating future developments that contribute to the progress of society and the impact of technology on changing human lives for the better.

“It is our responsibility to change human lives for the better, and to utilise technology to build bridges of progress, security and stability for all,” the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince affirmed.

Sheikh Mohamed added that UMEX and SimTEX exhibit the UAE’s “important role in providing effective global platforms for dialogue related to vital sectors to that matter to current and future global developments.”

Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, were present during the visit.

Deals finalised

Meanwhile, The UAE Armed Forces signed seven new deals worth Dh468 million on the second day of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX), and the Simulation and Training Exhibition, SimTEX 2020, taking the total value of deals to Dh624,962,659.

“The total value of external deals reached Dh25,821,190,” said Staff Brigadier Fahad Nasser Al Thehli, Spokesman for the UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exhibitions, “whilst the total local contract deals amounted to Dh443,049,964, representing 94 per cent of total deals signed in the second day.”

Al Thehli confirmed that contracts were signed with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments Company, ADASI, to purchase drone systems at a value of Dh180,426,908, in addition to a contract to supply the Armed Forc-es with new unmanned Helicopters “Camcopter S-100” at a value of Dh234 million.

The Spokesman added that a contract was signed with Denel Dynamics from South Africa to purchase drones at the value of Dh25,821,190, and a contract with EARTH to purchase unmanned vehicles at a value of Dh22,573,056. Additionally, Al Awael company was contracted to supply simulations and training system for firefighting on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Police at a value of Dh3.2 million.