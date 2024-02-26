Dubai Investments’ Danah Bay project on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is set to redefine the emirate’s landscape. A strategic move that underscores Dubai Investments' commitment to innovation and development, this ambitious project exemplifies the group’s ability to create transformative mixed-use developments.
A premium beach community and a perfect resort-style retreat, setting new standards and facilitating lucrative investment options in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Danah Bay’s Phase 1 construction has commenced with the handover expected for the first quarter of 2025. The overwhelming success of Phase 1 and Phase 2 underscores the remarkable demand for such pioneering projects.
A captivating addition to Ras Al Khaimah's real estate
Ras Al Khaimah, known for its natural beauty, historical charm, and economic diversification efforts, is experiencing a real estate revitalisation, and Dubai Investments is at the forefront of this transformation. The Danah Bay project on Al Marjan Island is poised to become a jewel in Ras Al Khaimah's crown, offering a blend of residential and hospitality elements that cater to the modern lifestyle needs of residents and visitors alike.
Dubai Investments has already laid the ground for the development of the Danah Bay Residential Tower. The tower consists of a diverse range of living spaces, from one-bedroom to four-bedroom apartments and luxurious penthouses.
Strategic location on Al Marjan Island
Al Marjan Island, the ideal destination for hospitality in Ras Al Khaimah, provides the perfect canvas for Dubai Investments' Danah Bay project. Nestled amidst pristine beaches and azure waters, the development benefits from the island's strategic location, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and access to a range of recreational amenities.
Residential oasis
At the heart of Danah Bay lies a carefully curated residential oasis. The project boasts a variety of housing options, from luxurious waterfront apartments to stylish town houses, catering to diverse preferences. With a focus on contemporary architecture and cutting-edge design, Dubai Investments aims to provide residents with a lifestyle that epitomises comfort, sophistication, and connectivity.
Hospitality at its best
The crowning jewel of the Danah Bay project at Al Marjan Island is the upcoming luxurious hotel, set to redefine the hospitality experience in Ras Al Khaimah. Boasting a distinctive blend of opulence and modernity, the addition of the Grand Millennium Resort that will offer unparalleled comfort and sophistication. Nestled within the breathtaking surroundings of Danah Bay, guests can anticipate a seamless fusion of architectural elegance and idyllic landscapes. Whether it's unwinding in lavish accommodations, indulging in gourmet dining experiences, or relishing the panoramic views, the new hotel promises to be a hallmark of luxury, contributing to the allure of the Danah Bay development.
Economic impact and community development
Beyond its architectural grandeur, the Danah Bay project is set to make a positive impact on Ras Al Khaimah's economy. Through job creation, increased tourism, and a boost to local businesses, Dubai Investments is contributing to the overall prosperity of the emirate. Furthermore, the project emphasises community development, fostering a sense of belonging and pride among its residents.