COVID 19 impact: Most emerging economies slip into recession in 2020

All countries across the worldface a health crisis, severe external demand shock, dramatic tightening in global financial conditions and a plunge in commodity prices, which will have a severe impact on economic activity.

Overall, the group of emerging market and developing economies is projected to contract by –1 per cent in 2020, excluding China. The growth rate for the group is expected to be –2.2 per cent. The 2020 growth rate for the group excluding China is marked down 5.8 percentage points relative to the January WEO projection.



China and India

Emerging Asia is projected to be the only region with a positive growth rate of 1 per cent in 2020, albeit more than 5 percentage points below its average in the previous decade. “In China, indicators such as industrial production, retail sales, and fixed asset investment suggest that the contraction in economic activity in the first quarter could have been about 8 per cent year over year. Even with a sharp rebound in the remainder of the year and sizable fiscal support, the economy is projected to grow at a subdued 1.2 per cent in 2020,” the WEO 2020 report said.

Several economies in the region are forecast to grow at modest rates, including India (1.9 per cent) and Indonesia (0.5 per cent), and others are forecast to experience large contractions (Thailand -6.7 per cent).

Overall Latin American economies are expected to grow at -5.2 per cent with Brazil’s growth forecast at -5.3 per cent and Mexico’s at -6.6 per cent.

As with the size of the global downturn, according to the IMF there is extreme uncertainty around the strength of the recovery. Some aspects that underpin the rebound may not materialize, and worse global growth outcomes are possible—for example, a deeper contraction in 2020 and a shallower recovery in 2021—depending on the pathway of the pandemic and the severity of the associated economic and financial consequences.