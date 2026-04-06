VESIMI celebrates the milestone of curated luxury fashion

Dubai’s premier bridge between Indian couture and global luxury
What began as a vision to bring India’s finest designer fashion to the Middle East has today evolved into one of Dubai’s most recognised multi-designer destinations. This year, VESIMI celebrates 16 years of redefining luxury fashion while building a strong bridge between Indian couture and the global market.
Founded in 2010 by Atinirmal G. Pagarani and Nisha G. Pagarani, VESIMI was born from an unexpected idea. Coming from a background outside the fashion industry, the founders shared a deep appreciation for design and a keen understanding of what resonated with the Middle Eastern clientele. Their passion and vision led to the creation of a destination that would showcase the finest expressions of Indian craftsmanship.
VESIMI is a Yogi Group company, reflecting the group’s continued commitment to entrepreneurial vision, innovation, and excellence across industries.
Frequent visits to the vibrant fashion markets of Delhi opened doors to a world of talented designers and extraordinary creations. It was during these explorations that the idea began to take shape — to introduce the elegance, intricate detailing, and richness of Indian designer wear to Dubai, a city known for its global outlook and refined fashion sensibilities.
Over the years, VESIMI has grown into a trusted platform representing an impressive roster of celebrated Indian designers. The store has become synonymous with curated luxury, offering bridal couture, occasion wear, and statement ensembles that seamlessly blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.
What truly distinguishes VESIMI is its philosophy of personalised luxury. Each garment is carefully selected with an understanding of the modern global client — someone who values heritage craftsmanship while embracing modern style. Today, the store welcomes clients from across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia, establishing itself as a global hub for Indian designer fashion.
Sixteen years later, the journey continues with the same passion that started it all. VESIMI remains committed to celebrating creativity, supporting designers, and delivering exceptional fashion experiences to its clientele.
Sixteen years of VESIMI is not merely a celebration of fashion — it is a celebration of vision, craftsmanship, and a remarkable journey that continues to inspire.