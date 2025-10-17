This innovation makes Agent-to-Agent business automation a practical reality
Dubai: Soika Labs today announced the successful launch of the GLOBAL AI AGENT NETWORK, a groundbreaking ecosystem that connects AI agents across industries into a unified platform for Agent-to-Agent and Agent-to-Customer communication. The launch took place at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of intelligent automation and global business collaboration.
The Global AI Agent Network enables enterprises and developers to create, deploy, and connect autonomous AI agents that can interact seamlessly—driving new levels of efficiency in business process automation, customer engagement, and enterprise operations.
To mark the occasion, Soika Labs partnered with ASUS to launch a beta testing program featuring the ASUS BUSINESS Laptop P5, powered by Intel ULTRA i7 processors and preinstalled with SOIKA MOCKINGJAY, the flagship gateway to the Global AI Agent Network.
Each device comes equipped with tools for on-premise AI agent design and workflow automation, hosting on-premise LLM models of 1.5 billion parameters that operate fully offline and autonomously. Through the SOIKA MOCKINGJAY application, users gain access to a global network of AI agents created by enterprises, service providers, and developers worldwide.
“The Global AI Agent Network represents a major leap toward the next era of intelligent business ecosystems,” said Enzo Amur, CEO, Soika Labs. “For the first time, AI agents can safely communicate, collaborate, and transact autonomously across organizations—transforming the way enterprises operate.”
The Agentic Network opens the door to automation in supply chain management, customer service, sales, and commercial trade, including order fulfillment and enterprise workflow automation.
Through the SOIKA MOCKINGJAY platform, companies can now deploy corporate representative AI agents capable of handling customer inquiries, support tickets, and service delivery. This can be done in response to direct user requests or automated exchanges with other AI agents. The Mockingjay protocol allows Agent-to-Agent seamless collaboration in the network.
This innovation makes Agent-to-Agent business automation a practical reality—bridging enterprises into a new era where intelligent agents negotiate, transact, and cooperate across industries.
