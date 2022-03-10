Republic of Gamers (ROG) is proud to announce the Flow Z13, the world’s most powerful tablet. The Z13 combines the best aspects of tablet mobility with PC versatility to create an all-new gaming experience. A tablet form factor allows the Z13 to stay incredibly light and slim at just 1.1kg and 12mm thick, while packing the gaming power of much larger devices. Built to accommodate all styles of play, mouse, gamepad and touch are all flawless on the Z13. When gamers need a little extra horsepower, a complete XG Mobile ecosystem provides the benefit of a more powerful GPU and I/O hub without sacrificing any of the portability that makes the Flow Z13 special.

All-new form factor

Boasting up to an 12th gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, this machine is ready to tackle all the latest games and most demanding applications. Further supplementing this is a combination of up to 16GB of insanely high speed 5200MHz LPDDR5 memory and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD, allowing gamers to multitask and take more of their game library on the go. The Flow Z13 has the performance specifications of much larger devices.

As the world’s fastest gaming tablet, the Z13 has some unique design benefits over typical laptops. Inspired by the ROG Mothership, the Flow Z13 houses its components behind the screen. This unconventional layout for a gaming device allows the Z13 to stand high above a desk or table when in use, granting much better access to fresh air than traditional gaming laptops. In addition, the lack of a hinge mechanism allows for a wider vapor chamber and larger fans thanks to the extra space inside the chassis, all while keeping the machine just 12mm thick.

For those who prefer a more traditional touchscreen laptop, the ROG Flow X13 has also been upgraded with the latest hardware, powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU. The ultra-slim, ultra-light body is extremely portable, while a 360° hinge allows for console-like gaming with a controller, or creating works of art with its optional stylus. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the touchscreen, which comes in both 4K 60Hz and 1080p 120Hz options for either ultra-crisp or ultra-smooth gaming. Despite the incredibly portable design, the Flow X13 still sports a full keyboard with 1.7mm of key travel, as well as a robust port selection including HDMI, USB Type-A and Type-C, and our own XG Mobile interface for connecting to our ultra-portable family of external GPUs.

Multiple ways to play

No matter how gamers prefer to interact with a PC, the Flow Z13 supports it. When using the machine with standard keyboard and mouse controls, the screen cover doubles as a fully functional keyboard with 1.7mm of travel. Multiple USB ports allow for quick access to precision and accuracy for the games and apps that demand it. Due to its unique form factor, the Z13 also excels when used to play titles that support gamepads. Expect an excellent wireless connection, and pair up multiple controllers to take on some friends with classic split screen action.

Image Credit: Supplied

As a gaming tablet, the Z13 supports mobile and touch compatible games as well as traditional PC games. Responsive touch controls live inside the 13in display, allowing gamers to enjoy the best of mobile gaming on the go. For moments when one screen is not enough, dual USB Type-C ports both support display output to seamlessly add external monitors. And for extra gaming or content creation horsepower, an XG Mobile external GPU is just one connector away. One device, infinite possibilities.

XG mobile ecosystem

While the CPU and dedicated graphics are quite powerful on their own, some workloads demand more. The XG Mobile family was introduced in 2021 as companion hardware for the ROG Flow series, offering top-tier graphics performance and additional I/O ports when needed. With the addition of an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU XG Mobile for 2022, the family is now complete and offers incredibly powerful graphics card options from both AMD and NVIDIA.

With up to a GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6850M XT, dedicated DisplayPort and HDMI outputs, multiple USB ports and an ethernet port, XG Mobile brings flagship desktop performance in a mobile form factor. For high refresh rate gaming, streaming or content creation, the Flow Z13 paired with an XG Mobile is the ultimate portable battle station.

Availability and pricing

ROG Flow Z13 will be available from 10th March 2022 from Virgin Megastore, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Emax, Ecity, Amazon and ASUS eshop. Price starts from Dh8,599.