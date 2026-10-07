Mesabi Metallics to invest $18 billion to build a fully integrated steel complex in USA

Mesabi Metallics' iron ore mine on Minnesota's Mesabi Iron Range is the first new iron ore mine built in the United States in 50 years, with nearly $3 billion invested to date. Located in Nashwauk, Minnesota, the mine will produce Patriot Pellet, the company’s direct-reduction-grade (DR-grade) iron ore pellet engineered for modern electric arc furnace steelmaking and designed to be one of the highest-quality iron ore pellets made anywhere in the world. The mine’s iron ore, transformed into Patriot Pellet, will feed directly into the Iowa steel complex, the next link in a fully domestic, mine-to-mill supply chain.