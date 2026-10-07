Mesabi Metallics to invest $18 billion to build a fully integrated steel complex in USA

Largest single investment in a steel complex in United States history
Washinton: Essar-backed Mesabi Metallics has announced an $18 billion investment to create a fully integrated steel complex in USA, connecting its iron ore mining and pelletizing operations in Minnesota with a new state-of-the-art steelmaking complex in Iowa.
The investment was recently highlighted in Washington, D.C., attended by Donald Trump, President of United States, Ravi Ruia, Vice Chairman & Founder, Essar Group, and Rewant Ruia, Chairman, Mesabi Metallics alongside other U.S. government officials.
The investment includes a proposed $15 billion integrated Iowa steel complex, in addition to the existing $3 billion investment in the iron ore mine and pelletizing facility in Minnesota. The project represents the largest single location investment in an integrated steel complex in American history. It is expected to drive job creation in Minnesota and Iowa, fuel economic growth across the Midwest, and transform American steelmaking by establishing a fully integrated, 100% American steel supply chain, with iron ore mined, steel melted, and finished products poured in the United States. Mesabi Metallics recently opened the first iron ore mine in the United States in 50 years.
Ravi Ruia, Vice Chairman & Founder, Essar Group, said, “This investment marks a new chapter in Essar’s global journey and carries forward the vision of my brother, Shashi Ruia, to build world-class businesses with a global footprint. With over three decades of experience across the steel value chain, Essar is proud to bring that expertise to this landmark investment. It also reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a stronger India-U.S. economic partnership, and our commitment to contributing to that vision through long-term investment, industrial growth and job creation.”
Rewant Ruia, Chairman, Mesabi Metallics, said, “This is a defining moment for American steel and a transformative milestone for Mesabi Metallics. We are building a fully integrated steel business from the ground up, connecting Minnesota’s world-class iron ore resources with steelmaking in Iowa to produce 100% American steel. This investment will create thousands of jobs, strengthen domestic steelmaking capacity and establish Mesabi Metallics as a major force in America’s steel industry.”
Mesabi Metallics' iron ore mine on Minnesota's Mesabi Iron Range is the first new iron ore mine built in the United States in 50 years, with nearly $3 billion invested to date. Located in Nashwauk, Minnesota, the mine will produce Patriot Pellet, the company’s direct-reduction-grade (DR-grade) iron ore pellet engineered for modern electric arc furnace steelmaking and designed to be one of the highest-quality iron ore pellets made anywhere in the world. The mine’s iron ore, transformed into Patriot Pellet, will feed directly into the Iowa steel complex, the next link in a fully domestic, mine-to-mill supply chain.
More than 1,500 construction workers are currently on site, alongside 200+ full-time employees, with permanent employment expected to reach 350 jobs at full operations.
Mesabi Metallics’ investment will create significant economic and employment opportunities across Iowa, the Midwest and nationally.
The company will make a $15 billion investment to build the new complex in Iowa, creating more than 8,000 jobs during construction while utilizing local vendors to support additional job growth throughout the area.
Once the plant is operational, Mesabi Metallics will employ at least 1,750 full-time team members while continuing to work with suppliers and businesses throughout Iowa and the Midwest.
During construction and the first 10 years of full operations, Mesabi Metallics’ investment in American-made steel will produce $95 billion in total economic output – supporting businesses, workers, and communities across the region.
Through innovation and new technologies, Mesabi Metallics' integrated steel complex in Iowa will be one of the most efficient and environmentally friendly facilities in the world. The complex will utilize hot direct-reduced iron (DRI) and electric arc furnace (EAF) technology that will significantly lower energy usage and reduce emissions.
DRI technology involves taking the iron ore mined in Minnesota, removing oxygen at temperatures below its melting point, and creating solid metallic iron. Feeding the DRI into the electric arc furnace while it is still hot, reduces the energy required to melt it, improving the efficiency and productivity of the steelmaking process.
EAF technology is a more efficient, cost-effective way to produce steel. This facility's EAFs will be fed with a mixture of hot, freshly reduced iron from the plant's own DRI process and scrap steel – reducing energy use and emissions compared to traditional coal-fired blast furnaces.
These technologies, along with other innovations and sustainable practices, will allow Mesabi Metallics to deliver a highly efficient, fully domestic manufacturing process – producing high-quality, sustainable, cost-effective, 100% American steel: mined, melted and poured.