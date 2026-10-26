Go Greek Yogurt: Bringing YOPP to life, and this is just the beginning

Meet YOPP, a little character with a big purpose and the beloved Go Greek Yogurt mascot. More than a mascot, YOPP represents a new way of sharing the Mediterranean art of living well through imagination, entertainment, and play. As The Wall Street Journal highlights the rising influence of brand mascots and at a time when families are seeking meaningful experiences beyond the screen, Go Greek is bringing its character into a much larger world of storytelling, products and cultural experiences.