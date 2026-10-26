Go Greek Yogurt: Bringing YOPP to life, and this is just the beginning

New way of the Mediterranean art of living well through imagination, entertainment, & play
After pioneering a fresh and frozen Greek yogurt concept over 14 years ago that helped pave the way for today’s growing yogurt trend, Go Greek Yogurt is unveiling the next dimension of a vision that was there from the very beginning. An introduction to their mascot Yopp and the creation of a world of imagination, storytelling and experiences for the next generation.
Founded in 2012, Go Greek Yogurt was ahead of its time. Creator and co-founder Tanja Murgel-Subotic envisioned far more than a yogurt destination: an entire lifestyle experience inspired by the Mediterranean art of living well, combining nourishment, hospitality, culture, creativity and human connection.
Today, as Greek yogurt continues to enjoy sustained and evolving global attention, the brand is once again looking beyond the trend curve.
After a long and deliberate phase of foundational growth focused on building the operational pillars, infrastructure, partnerships and brand presence necessary to sustain its expansion, Go Greek Yogurt is entering a new era of creative expression. This foundational chapter was essential to establishing the platform upon which its larger vision could unfold.
Now, the brand’s treasure chest of creativity is gradually opening, revealing ideas, characters, products and experiences that have been part of Tanja’s original vision since the concept’s earliest incubation.
Meet YOPP, a little character with a big purpose and the beloved Go Greek Yogurt mascot. More than a mascot, YOPP represents a new way of sharing the Mediterranean art of living well through imagination, entertainment, and play. As The Wall Street Journal highlights the rising influence of brand mascots and at a time when families are seeking meaningful experiences beyond the screen, Go Greek is bringing its character into a much larger world of storytelling, products and cultural experiences.
Following YOPP’s activation last year, character-inspired merchandise, activity books and new products are coming to Go Greek Yogurt stores and online, alongside customizable experiences for birthdays, holidays, schools, libraries, community centers, festivals, family gatherings and corporate events.
But YOPP represents something greater than entertainment or brand influence.
YOPP aims to introduce children and families to timeless values of kindness, gratitude, nourishment, movement, nature, friendship and togetherness.
As Go Greek Yogurt enters its next stage of growth, its creative treasures are being unveiled, one by one, inviting families, communities and future generations into an expanding world of Mediterranean-inspired experiences.
For Tanja Murgel-Subotic, the creative visionary behind Go Greek Yogurt, and her partners, David Subotic and Jonathan Magaritakis Williams, this next chapter is not about reinventing the brand. It is about bringing to life the many dimensions of a vision that existed from the very beginning, patiently awaiting the foundation and opportunity to flourish.
The yogurt was always the beginning, never the boundary.
Fourteen years ago, Go Greek Yogurt helped pioneer a category. Today, the world it imagined from the beginning is coming to life.
Go Greek Yogurt is here for the yogurt - and so much more.