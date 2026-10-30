Dun & Bradstreet SAME brings D&B’s global AI capabilities to local markets

D&B strengthens its enterprise AI ecosystem through strategic partnerships
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Dun & Bradstreet is expanding access to its verified commercial intelligence through collaborations with leading AI platforms, including Anthropic, AWS, OpenAI, Microsoft, Perplexity, Snowflake and others. Through Dun & Bradstreet South Asia, Middle East & Africa (D&B SAME), these capabilities are being made available to customers across the region, enabling organisations to integrate trusted business data directly into AI-powered applications, enterprise systems and decision-making workflows.
These collaborations bring the D&B Commercial Graph into enterprise AI environments, allowing organisations to access verified information on business identity, ownership structures, commercial relationships and risk. Through secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) connections and platform-specific integrations, businesses can streamline due diligence and automate workflows while grounding AI-generated outputs in trusted commercial intelligence.
"As enterprises across South Asia, the Middle East and Africa accelerate their adoption of AI, trusted commercial data is becoming an essential foundation for effective decision-making," said Nauman Lakhani, Group Director, Products, at Dun & Bradstreet South Asia, Middle East & Africa. "We are enabling organisations to build AI-powered workflows grounded in verified information, helping them improve operational efficiency while making more informed decisions with greater confidence."
At the centre of these collaborations is the D&B Commercial Graph™, which covers more than 650 million business entities worldwide and is supported by over 100 billion monthly data quality checks.