Cadillac Arabia and e& came together to showcase what could well be the future direction for the auto industry. The InnerSpace concept fuses into a two-passenger electric and fully autonomous luxury vehicle.
InnerSpace forms part of a trio of automobiles from The Cadillac Halo Concept Portfolio, which also includes PersonalSpace (VTOL) and SocialSpace (PAV). The concept embodies a vision for the ‘next decade and beyond, showing how General Motors’ can achieve its goal of a world with cero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion’.
The vehicle’s fully autonomous capability means passengers can explore more of the world around them. “For over ten decades, we have introduced groundbreaking technologies to deliver the most comprehensively advanced driving experience in every era,” said Aquilina. “InnerSpace takes it a step further, by completely reimagining the user experience of a fully autonomous luxury car.”
The concept model takes on AI-driven biometric input and interfaces, accessible via a panoramic SMD LED display. This allows passengers to select from AR engagement, entertainment and wellness recovery themes for their drive. Thanks to Ultifi, Cadillac engineers and authorized third-parties will be able to innovate additional themes and features that can be added over the air.