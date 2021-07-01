Image Credit: Supplied

Asus today announced that the 2 year perfect warranty will be continued in UAE. The additional free accidental warranty covers more than the usual warranty policy in the market. It includes accidents such as liquid spills, electrical surges or drops. In addition to that, over 50 collection points are offered throughout UAE with free delivery. This free extra 2 year perfect warranty is provided in UAE for customers of Asus and ROG laptops. Customers can claim their coverage with the devices they purchased from July 1, 2021 at www.asusme.com/2year . (Terms & conditions apply)

The accidental damage warranty is now extended

Within the ninety days of purchase, the confirmation will be taken into place in a week after customer registers the free service on www.asusme.com/2year. The coverage ranges from liquid spills, electrical surges to drops, representing the commitment Asus made to their customers. Not only do they offer quality products but also provide the best service after every purchase.

Hassle free service to save customers time and effort

Asus offers free collection and delivery across UAE with more than 50 drop off and collection points. Customers can now save the hassles of finding local service centers. Instead, they can now reach out to the closest collection point in their convenience. A collection time can also be scheduled by contacting the Asus service center. Moreover, all units are also sanitized before being returned to the customers after the service.

Certified technicians ensure the quality and credibility of the service

After purchasing an Asus / ROG notebook in the UAE from an authorized retailer, customers can enjoy the perks of a comprehensive service with the highest value. Asus makes sure that every process is under standard operating procedure, ensuring the quality of the service and meeting customer satisfaction. With the help of their certified technicians, Asus dedicates to provide efficient, high quality of work and most important of all, a peace of mind of the customers.

2 Year Prefect Warranty Activation