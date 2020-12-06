Dubai skyline. The recent amendments to the Commercial Companies Law in the UAE will have far-reaching impact on the flow and quality of foreign and domestic investments as well as overall economic growth of the country. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The recent amendments to the Commercial Companies Law in the UAE will have far-reaching impact on the flow and quality of foreign and domestic investments as well as overall economic growth of the country, said Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy.

The UAE Commercial Companies Law of 2015 amended recently by a decree recently to allow foreign nationals 100 per cent ownership of commercial companies within the country. The new law which will be effective starting the December 1, 2020, stated that the UAE now has a fertile legislative environment for establishing businesses and projects.

The amendments reflect the consistent efforts of the UAE to provide an excellent environment for doing business and they also represent a qualitative leap in positioning the country as a regional and global hub for investment and trade by developing the investment environment. - Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy

The amendments will also contribute to increasing competitiveness and ease of business in the UAE in addition to bringing in more investments and creating more jobs, Al Qamzi said. Foreign investments are expected to see a 35 per cent increase as a result of the amendments.

Higher investments

As much as attracting large companies and huge investments, the amendments will also encourage individual investors and residents to invest, especially in the small and medium enterprises sector, which is a critical link in production chains, Al Qamzi added.

The new legal framework will be a strong incentive for long-term investments in sectors of vital importance to the economy, such as manufacturing, high-tech industries, digital economy, entertainment, engineering and legal consulting services, thereby enhancing competition, partnerships and acquisitions among existing local and foreign companies. All of these will improve the quality of investment, accelerate growth and guarantee sustainability.

Improvements in the flow and quality of investments will lead to a corresponding demand for high-skill, high-wage jobs, thus attracting more talent and experience into the UAE.