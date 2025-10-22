CFI tops $1.55 trillion in Q3 trading volume; sets new monthly record in September

Leadership and global growth highlights

The third quarter also marked pivotal developments in CFI’s global growth and executive leadership.

The appointment of Omar Khaled as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing over 15 years of experience in fintech and digital transformation, to lead global brand and growth strategy, was a key milestone.

The company received regulatory approval to establish a representative office in Colombia, marking its foray into Latin America market and reinforcing CFI's commitment to international expansion.

CFI launched operations in Bahrain, following prior regulatory approval, expanding CFI's footprint in the GCC and emphasising its dedication to regional accessibility and service excellence.

Continued brand excellence

Building on earlier achievements in 2025, CFI continued to amplify its brand visibility globally through world-class ambassadors and strategic partnerships.

Lewis Hamilton and Maria Sharapova continued to serve as CFI’s Global Brand Ambassadors, reflecting shared values of precision, performance, and global impact.

CFI’s strategic partnership with the Egyptian Basketball Federation earlier this year reflects its deep-rooted commitment to regional communities and grassroots development.

The company also received two major accolades in the third quarter: Trading Platform of the Year – Finance ME 2025 and Great Place to Work – Asia Region 2025, celebrating CFI’s culture of empowerment and excellence.

“This quarter demonstrated that CFI is not only growing, but accelerating through stronger engagement, smarter expansion, and a sharper execution edge,” said Ziad Melhem, Group CEO of CFI. “As we enter the final stretch of 2025, our eyes remain on delivering client-empowered trading experiences at scale, across every market we serve.”

As 2025 progresses, CFI remains focused on scaling innovation, expanding market presence, and delivering world-class trading experiences for a growing global client base.