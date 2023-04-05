Dubai: Users of internet calling app Botim in the Middle East and Africa region will now be able to use the Arabic version of ChatGPT.
Initially, the feature will be available to a select group of 100 million-plus users. Following the testing phase, users will be able to input their inquiries into the chat field, and the model will process the sentence and provide source URLs.
The service was launched by Astra Tech (Astra), Botim’s parent company, in collaboration with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).
Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Co-Founder and CEO of Astra Tech, stated: “BOTIM’s Arabic Chat GPT marks another significant step towards simplifying people's daily lives and transforming the global tech industry while also enhancing the capabilities of our upcoming Ultra app. We are very excited to leverage the Arabic language modeling experts at MBZUAI to pilot the service on BOTIM for our select users as we train the model. The Middle East is poised to experience a 20 per cent annual growth rate in AI by 2030, and the UAE is set to lead the region with an average annual contribution of nearly 35 per cent. We are excited to be at the forefront of technological innovation and creating new opportunities with local academic collaboration.”