Dubai-based BNW Developments has launched Aqua Arc , an ultra-luxury, water-inspired architectural marvel set to redefine the future of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

This landmark project marks the beginning of series of prestigious projects overlooking the forthcoming Wynn, set to be the world’s largest casino. Designed for discerning investors and luxury enthusiasts, Aqua Arc promises substantial capital appreciation, driven by the anticipated surge in property values following the debut of Wynn Casino.

The multi-billion-dollar integrated resort is expected to elevate tourism and hospitality to unprecedented levels, ensuring high returns for property owners.

BNW Developments specializes in groundbreaking luxury projects across Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai, leveraging strategic partnerships with global luxury brands to deliver unparalleled real estate investments. Founded by Ankur Aggarwal, a visionary with a background in finance, and Bollywood star Vivek Anand Oberoi, renowned for his contributions to cinema and philanthropy, BNW is committed to redefining the landscape of upscale living.

With units starting at Dh2.24 million and a limited-time 2-year post-handover payment plan, Aqua Arc offers early investors exclusive access to capitalise on Al Marjan Island’s transformation into the UAE’s premier leisure destination. BNW Developments’ unique projects echo the success stories of global destinations transformed by iconic developments, attracting a sophisticated global community. Visitors and residents alike are poised to experience a luxurious lifestyle, becoming integral members of a sophisticated and thriving community that includes global elites, international brands, and renowned names drawn to the island's allure.

Image Credit: Supplied

Aqua Arc embodies the grandeur of luxury living and the dynamic essence of world-class sophistication and style offering one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom fully-furnished apartments and two exclusive penthouses with 360-degree panoramic views. All units feature expansive terraces, while exclusive residences include relaxing terrace plunge pools, providing awe-inspiring views of the sea and the future Wynn Casino.

The property boasts an exquisite bespoke art masterpiece at its entrance, a double-height iconic lobby, and an array of state-of-the-art amenities. These include a stunning rooftop pool, an outdoor amphitheater and recreational area, a children's splash pad, a fitness centre, spa, sauna, scenic walking trails, and more.