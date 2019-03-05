Structure will be eco-friendly, produce more energy than it consumes

Belgium's Expo 2020 pavilion Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Belgium has awarded the contract to build its pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, it has been announced.

The eco-friendly pavilion will showcase Belgian techniques, applications, products and materials throughout its exterior and interior spaces, and will also be designed to produce more energy than it consumes.

A green ark spanning several levels, the pavilion will not just highlight the preservation of the environment, it will also be a “real jewel of architecture and engineering.”

The tender for the design, construction, scenography, maintenance and decommissions of the structure has already been granted to the group BEMOB-2020, which includes Belgian contractors Besix and Vanhout, design firms Assar Architects and Vincent Callebaut Architectures, and scenographers from Krafthaus.

Visitors to the pavilion will be able to check out shops selling Belgian souvenirs, places to taste culinary speciallties and a business centre. There will also be a brasserie with a terrace.

It will be located in the heart of Expo 2020’s Mobility district.

The structural work of the project is due for completion by the end of 2019.