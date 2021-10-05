Dubai: Billed as the Middle East’s largest trade show for anything to do with the business of feeling good, Beautyworld Middle East has opened at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre. The 25th edition hosts exhibitors from 52 countries and comes with 17 country pavilions, making it the first truly international beauty event of the year.
The pandemic has posed challenges to a lot of sectors, but the beauty industry surely has taken a big hit. With lockdowns and masks, the very concept of ‘dressing up’ took a hit. (But skincare held its own, even with the disadvantage of having the masks on for each stepping out.)
Not that any of this prevented celebrities and influencers from taking to social media platforms to share their pandemic beauty secrets. Make up tutorials were one of the most trending searches during the lockdown.
Now that the pandemic has settlded down, the three-day Beautyworld will reconnect businesses to discuss the trends that are shaping the beauty industry in a post-pandemic world. ‘We remain committed to connecting businesses worldwide once again, and to do it safely,” the event organizer said in a statement.