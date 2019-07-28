MySeva customers can choose to donate 50 per cent or 75 per cent or 100 per cent of their earned cashback to the construction of the temple, which is inspired by the Akshardham shrine in New Delhi Image Credit: Shutterstock

If you wish to be a part of a great historical event gathering momentum in the UAE, you must certainly consider this credit card that allows you to donate your cashback earned for a noble cause.

Aptly named “Seva”, which means the art of selfless giving, this is no ordinary credit card. MySeva credit card enables customers to make donations for the construction of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. Here are 6 reasons why you should get this no annual fee card:

1. Support Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu temple

Construction work has commenced on the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi following a foundation stone-laying ceremony in April. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the temple structure last year during an address at the Dubai Opera. The land for the temple was granted by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. MySeva MasterCard offers up to one per cent cashback on customers' eligible card spends and this can be donated to meet temple construction and ongoing maintenance costs.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the temple structure last year during an address at the Dubai Opera Image Credit: GN Archives

2. Be a part of UAE's tolerance drive

As a place of harmony, the temple will welcome people of all faiths to experience and understand Hindu culture and spirituality. Built according to the precepts of the ancient Hindu shilpashastras, the BAPS Hindu Mandir complex will be a unique architectural feat and serve as a centre of art, culture and values. Selfless contributions via the MySeva credit card will help create a vibrant mandir complex which will celebrate love, peace and harmony - ideals that the UAE stands for. MySeva customers can choose to donate 50 per cent or 75 per cent or 100 per cent of their earned cashback to the temple.

Built according to the precepts of the ancient Hindu shilpashastras, the BAPS Hindu Mandir complex will be a unique architectural feat Image Credit: GN Archives

3. Cash in on cashback

Earn a maximum of 1 per cent cashback when you spend with your MySeva credit card every month. Eligible transactions include all retail spends except government and utility bills. Cashback will be calculated during the monthly statement cycle and credited in the card statement. Additionally, MySeva is a free-for-life credit card with the lowest interest rates of just 2.5 per cent per month.

Get more out of your holidays, including unlimited complimentary access to airport lounges across the world Image Credit: Shutterstock

4. Travel the world

The MySeva credit card brings you a wide range of benefits and privileges that help you get more out of your holidays, including unlimited complimentary access to Airport Lounges across the world. It also allows up to 30 per cent discount on flights and hotel bookings around the world on Cleartrip.ae as well as exclusive benefits with Avis with up to 15 per cent off on your next car rental.

Enjoy access premium health clubs and complimentary rides Image Credit: Shutterstock

5. Amazing lifestyle benefits

Life is great when you have access to carefully curated lifestyle experiences. Enjoy movie deals, access premium health clubs, complimentary rides, customised Mastercard offers with the credit card. Get the premium treatment for less with a 20 per cent discount on Careem rides thrice a month and if you are new to Careem, you’ll get a complimentary first ride.

Save time and effort by settling your credit card bill online Image Credit: Supplied

6. Simplified bill payments

Save time and effort by settling your MySeva Credit Card bill online through your personal bank account. In three simple steps, log onto your online banking account via website or mobile app. Provide your MySeva credit card details along with the amount and make the payment. Amount will be credited within two days and MySeva will send you an SMS confirming your payment transaction.

For more information about the online MySeva Credit Card bill payment, please call 600555663 or email: customerservice@myseva.com