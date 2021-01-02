Strengths and weaknesses of UAE banks in 2021

The UAE banks have strong capital buffers and liquidity with an underlying state support in the event of any structural risks. However, banks continue to face challenges from asset quality pressures, shrinking coverage ratio for bad loans and concentration of exposure to real estate sector.



Capital buffers

Capital ratios in the UAE are among the highest in the region. The average CET1 [common equity tier 1] stands at 13.4 per cent while the average CAR [capital adequacy ratio] stands at 16.6 per cent. Leverage is low as well with equity to assets at 12.1 per cent in average.

In March, the central bank allowed banks to tap up to 60 per cent of their capital conservation buffer currently set at 2.5 per cent of risk-weighted assets, while the four domestic systemically important (D-SIB) banks were able to use up to 100 per cent of their D-SIB buffer.



Sound liquidity

Liquidity in the banking system remains sound and stable. As loan growth remains subdued around 5.5 per cent, the system loan to deposit (L/D) ratio has stabilized around 95 per cent for the last 2-3 years. Also, like in other GCC countries, state deposits in the system are high at 19 per cent of the total and provide some cheap funding for banks.

In addition, as part of the support measures to mitigate the impact from Covid-19, the Central Bank of UAE launched a comprehensive Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) boosting liquidity in the banking system.

Strong state support

The government is expected to continue to support the major banks in the UAE. The UAE authorities provided support, in the form of additional capital and liquidity, to its banks in 2008/09. The banks’ senior ratings continue to benefit from multi-notch uplifts for support.



Asset quality

While the UAE has experienced a low growth environment since late 2014, asset quality pressures have been muted until late 2019. However, pressure have accelerated since then driven by a weak macro environment combined with the COVID-19 outbreak starting from March. As a result, non-performing loans increased by close to 60 per cent year on year as of September end.



Coverage ratio

As of September end, the average NPL ratio stand at 5.8 per cent while Stage 2 loans represent another 7.9 per cent of the loan book. NPL total coverage has deteriorated materially to 78 per cent at the end of September compared to 113 per cent a year ago. Banks’ management are guiding for more pressures to come in 2021 and for elevated cost of risks to be sustained next year.



Real estate concentration

Exposure to the construction and real-estate sectors is quite high across the banking system at about 20 per cent, but as high as 25-30 per cent at some banks.