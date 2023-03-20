Washington: Some of the world's largest central banks came together on Sunday to stop a banking crisis from spreading as Swiss authorities persuaded UBS Group AG to buy rival Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic deal.

UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses in a deal backed by a massive Swiss guarantee and expected to close by the end of 2023.

Soon after the announcement late on Sunday, the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and other major central banks came out with statements to reassure markets that have been walloped by a banking crisis that started with the collapse of two regional US banks earlier this month.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were each up 0.4%, both giving back some earlier gains. New Zealand dipped at the open and Australian shares opened with a 0.5% loss.

The safe-haven dollar lost ground against Sterling and the euro but was up versus the yen. Pressure on UBS helped seal Sunday's deal.

Commodities Struggle Commodities remained under pressure despite the weekend of intervention by authorities to contain the banking crisis.



Crude oil declined, failing to hold onto an early advance, while copper was flat after giving up an initial 1.2% gain. Gold — which had benefited from the banking turmoil with a rally toward $2,000 an ounce last week — pared losses, suggesting that demand for havens remains a feature of trading. Read

"It's a historic day in Switzerland, and a day frankly, we hoped, would not come," UBS Chair Colm Kelleher told analysts on a conference call. "I would like to make it clear that while we did not initiate discussions, we believe that this transaction is financially attractive for UBS shareholders," Kelleher said.

UBS CEO Ralph Hamers said there were still many details to be worked through.

"I know that there must be still questions that we have not been able to answer," he said. "And I understand that and I even want to apologize for it." In a global response not seen since the height of the pandemic, the Fed said it had joined with central banks in Canada, England, Japan, the EU and Switzerland in a coordinated action to enhance market liquidity. The ECB vowed to support euro zone banks with loans if needed, adding the Swiss rescue of Credit Suisse was "instrumental" for restoring calm.

HSBC Shares Tumble in Hong Kong HSBC Holdings Plc led declines among financial stocks listed in Hong Kong as worries over risky bond exposures related to Credit Suisse Group AG spurred further risk-off sentiment.



Shares of the British bank fell as much as 6.6%, the biggest drop in nearly six months, with the firm's AT1 bond falling more than 5 cents. That dragged on the broader benchmark Hang Seng Index, which was down 2.7%. Peer Standard Chartered Plc slid as much as 5.6%.



Some Asian banks' additional tier 1 bonds fell by a record Monday after a Swiss regulator said $17 billion of such products from Credit Suisse will be wiped out following the bank's sale. The turmoil is potentially sending the $275 billion market for bank funding into a tailspin.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen welcomed the announcement by the Swiss authorities.

The Bank of England also praised the Swiss.

The greater risk environment for financials leads to husbanding of capital and risk-taking, less and more conservative investing and lending, and inevitably, lower growth," said Lloyd Blankfein, former chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

I would like to make it clear that while we did not initiate discussions, we believe that this transaction is financially attractive for UBS shareholders - UBS Chair Colm Kelleher

"While some banks have been hung up by poorly managed, concentrated risk, the overall banking system is extremely well capitalized and substantially more tightly regulated than in prior challenging times." The Swiss banking marriage follows efforts in Europe and the United States to support the sector since the collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Some investors welcomed the weekend steps but took a cautious stance.

"Provided markets don't sniff out other lingering problems, I'd think this should be pretty positive," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

Some clients may want to move wealth assets: Credit Suisse Credit Suisse told staff its wealth assets are operationally separate from UBS for now, but once they merged clients might want to consider moving some assets to another bank if concentration was a concern, according to an internal memo.



Credit Suisse also told staff to inform clients that plans for its investment banking business will be communicated in due course as details of its acquisition by UBS were still being worked out, according to an internal memo.

"We do not expect there to be any disruption to client services. We are fully focused on ensuring a smooth transition and seamless experience for our valued clients and customers," a Credit Suisse spokesperson said.



Credit Suisse is also going ahead with its annual Asia Investment Conference in Hong Kong, starting on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.



Problems remain in the US banking sector, where bank stocks remained under pressure despite a move by several large banks to deposit $30 billion into First Republic Bank, an institution rocked by the failures of Silicon Valley and Signature Bank.

On Sunday, First Republic saw its credit ratings downgraded deeper into junk status by S&P Global, which said the deposit infusion may not solve its liquidity problems.

US bank deposits have stabilized, with outflows slowing or stopping and in some cases reversing, a US official said on Sunday, adding the problems of Credit Suisse are unrelated to recent deposit runs on US banks and that US banks have limited exposure to Credit Suisse.

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), meanwhile, is planning to relaunch the sale process for Silicon Valley Bank , with the regulator seeking a potential breakup of the lender, according to people familiar with the matter.

'Decisive intervention'

The intervention comes after two sources told Reuters earlier on Sunday that major banks in Europe were looking to the Fed and ECB to step in with stronger signals of support to stem contagion.

The euro, the pound and the Australian dollar all rose by around 0.4% against the greenback, indicating a degree of risk appetite in markets.

"Bank stocks should rally on the news, but it is premature to signal all-clear," said Michael Rosen, chief investment officer for Angeles Investments in California.

UBS CEO warns staff Credit Suisse 'is still our competitor' UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers has warned staff not to talk about business matters with counterparts at Credit Suisse Group AG, following the announcement of their government-brokered combination.



"Please remember that, until this deal closes, Credit Suisse is still our competitor," Hamers wrote in a memo to employees. "We cannot discuss business matters with their employees or take any action that could be interpreted as a step toward the merging of business," he said.

The deal offers an "exciting moment" for UBS, and will help accelerate its strategy and strengthen its wealth management capabilities, Koh wrote. A spokesman for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year if possible, Credit Suisse said in a statement Sunday.

Hamers will host a global town hall for staff at 9 a.m. CET Monday, the memo said.







UBS Chair Colm Kelleher said during a press conference that it will wind down Credit Suisse's investment bank, which has thousands of employees worldwide. UBS said it expected annual cost savings of some $7 billion by 2027.

The Swiss central bank said Sunday's deal includes 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) in liquidity assistance for UBS and Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse shareholders will receive 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares held, equivalent to 0.76 Swiss francs per share for a total consideration of 3 billion francs, UBS said.

Credit Suisse shares had lost a quarter of their value last week. The bank was forced to tap $54 billion in central bank funding as it tries to recover from scandals that have undermined confidence.

Under the deal with UBS, some Credit Suisse bondholders are major losers. The Swiss regulator decided that Credit Suisse bonds with a notional value of $17 billion will be valued at zero, angering some of the holders of the debt who thought they would be better protected than shareholders in a rescue deal announced on Sunday.

In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS Group AG will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse Group AG and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

Here are key takeaways from UBS's historic Credit Suisse deal

An emergency ordinance, a government backstop, and shareholders coming out better than some bondholders: UBS Group AG's government-brokered deal to buy Credit Suisse Group AG is historic, complex and unique.

The first merger of two banks both deemed systemically important since the financial crisis almost 15 years ago was put together in a matter of days. UBS is paying 3 billion francs for its battered rival in a deal aimed at avoiding a broader financial crisis. Switzerland backed the deal with a liquidity backstop, a guarantee to cover as much as 9 billion francs ($9.7 billion) of UBS's losses, and by waiving the requirement to get shareholder approval.

Here are the big takeaways:

The Terms

Credit Suisse shareholders will get UBS stock in a deal that values the bank at 3 billion francs. The firm was valued at about 7.4 billion francs at Friday's close, around 20 billion a year ago, and more than 100 billion at its 2007 peak.

The use of public funds mean that about 16 billion francs of additional Tier 1 notes be written off to zero. That means bondholders "- typically seen as more senior in a bank collapse than shareholders "- lost more.

Credit Suisse's statement said the deal is expected to close by the end of the year and UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said there were no options for UBS to back out. Switzerland's government used an emergency ordinance to avoid the need for a shareholder approval.

Kelleher and UBS Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers will retain their roles in the combined entity. A representative for FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said at a Sunday press conference announcing the deal that Credit Suisse's management will stay in place until the deal closes. Then, their future becomes a decision for UBS.

"This acquisition is attractive for UBS shareholders but, let us be clear, as far as Credit Suisse is concerned, this is an emergency rescue," Kelleher said in the UBS statement.

Business Future

Kelleher was also clear that UBS is excited about Credit Suisse's wealth management business and Swiss business; not so much about its investment bank.

A UBS press release emphasized that the combined firm will have $5 trillion of client assets. And Kelleher said the firm was determined to keep Credit Suisse's profitable Swiss unit, despite concerns about concentration in the domestic market from this deal.

But the investment bank will be shrinking, likely ending the dreams of a CS First Boston spinoff.

"Let me be very specific on this: UBS intends to downsize Credit Suisse's investment banking business and align it with our conservative risk culture," Kelleher said at the press conference.

Job Cuts

Kelleher said it's too soon to know a job-cut number, but UBS gave indications it will be significant. The firm said it plans to cut the combined company's annual cost base by more than $8 billion by 2027. That's almost half of Credit Suisse's expenses last year.

The UBS chairman said he understands the coming months will be "difficult" for Credit Suisse staff and promises UBS will do what it can to keep the uncertainty as short as possible.

Government Support

Both banks have unrestricted access to the Swiss National Bank's liquidity facilities. And the Swiss government promised to swallow as much as 9 billion francs "arising from certain assets that UBS takes over as part of the transaction, should any future losses exceed a certain threshold."

The government's loss-guarantee was necessary because there was little time to do due diligence and Credit Suisse has hard-to-value assets on its books that UBS plans to wind down, Kelleher said. If that results in losses, UBS would assume the first 5 billion francs and the federal government the next 9 billion francs. Any further hits would have to be shouldered by UBS.