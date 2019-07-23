UAE’s personal wealth expected to grow by 8 per cent per year to $0.6 trillion by 2023

Dubai: Personal financial wealth in the UAE from 2013 to 2018 grew by 5 per cent per year to $0.4 trillion, and is expected to grow by 8 per cent per year to $0.6 trillion by 2023, according to a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), titled Global Wealth 2019: Reigniting Radical Growth.

UAE’s personal wealth did well despite a global slump in personal wealth growth.

Steady gains in global personal wealth slid by more than 5 percentage points in 2018, according to the BCG report. As a result of a fourth-quarter dip in stock indexes, as well as geopolitical threats, high valuation levels, and interest rate challenges, the BCG report states the slide in wealth serves as a call to action for wealth managers to reinvent business models in the years ahead.

Personal financial wealth in the Middle East bucked global trends, with positive returns driving a growth in overall wealth by 5.7 per cent. This pattern was consistent in the UAE with stock markets across the Arabian Peninsula experiencing a good year.

“The performance of global wealth segments in 2018 suggests there are a number of significant shifts underway across major segments, markets, and the wealth management model,” said Markus Massi, Managing Director & Senior Partner at BCG Middle East. “While international wealth managers are making strides towards innovating in a rapidly shifting environment, Middle East wealth managers have not fully embarked on that trend.

Overall, the UAE is in good stead with investable wealth growth expected at 6 per cent per annum to $0.5 trillion by 2023. Regarding the UAE’s wealth segments, roughly half of the total personal wealth in 2018 is held by millionaires (47 per cent).

A spotlight on asset allocation shows that currency and deposits (66%) accounted for the largest proportion of assets, with life insurance & pensions (17%), equities & investment funds (14%), and bonds (3%) rounding out the overall composition of assets in 2018.

Looking ahead, the allocation of assets is set to change slightly by 2023, with life insurance and pensions expected to grow the fastest with 18 per cent growth per year compared to currency & deposits, which is forecast to grow the least at 5 per cent per annum.

The report, BCG’s nineteenth annual study of the global wealth management industry, features a market sizing review that encompasses 97 markets and draws on data from more than 150 wealth managers on performance pressures and critical strategic areas for improvement.