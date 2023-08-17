Dubai: Dubai-based lender Mashreq launched ‘Reignite’, a programme for women professionals wishing to resume their careers after a hiatus, on Thursday. After its successful launch in India, Mashreq has announced plans to roll the programme out across the bank’s global locations.
The programme focuses on training, mentoring and upskilling participants at all career levels so they can take on their prior job responsibilities. Eligible candidates can also apply to any of the current vacancies at Mashreq across the globe.
Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO of Mashreq, said: “The well-being of a diverse workforce affects employee morale, which directly impacts service delivery, quality of output, and customer satisfaction. The initiative will enable us to identify and develop the best of untapped female talent in the market while creating new career opportunities for women to empower them.”
The programme targets a diverse group of women, from junior to senior level associates, with the right skill sets, looking to rejoin the workforce, said Mashreq. “It will apply to qualified women who have taken a hiatus of at least 12 months from full-time employment because of maternity, elderly care, family responsibilities, or pursuing higher studies, hobbies, or other personal priorities,” stated the bank. The participants will also attend workshops and receive extended support in on-the-job training to ensure a smooth transition to work.