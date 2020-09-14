The Emirates NBD Head Office on Baniyas street in Dubai. Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bank Hapoalim, one of Israel’s largest banks. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bank Hapoalim, one of Israel’s largest banks.

The MoU was formalised by Emirates NBD’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim and Group CEO Shayne Nelson, and Bank Hapoalim’s CEO, Dov Kotler in the presence of other senior officials. The MoU is part of a broader engagement between the UAE and Israel to further peace, dialogue and stability and establish cooperation to promote sustainable development.

“We are pleased to sign this agreement, which will support the two countries’ shared objective of enhancing economic and commercial engagement. The MoU will open new business and trade opportunities for our clients and further enhance our leading position as a trusted banking partner to businesses across the MENAT region,” said Shayne Nelson, Group CEO, Emirates NBD.

Kotler, CEO of Bank Hapoalim said the agreement with a leading bank in the UAE is a breakthrough achievement that will allow Israeli clients to transact directly in the UAE and subsequently in other countries. “It is a great honour to be the first bank to sign such an agreement that will contribute to the establishment of the relationship between the two countries.”

Emirates NBD is Dubai’s largest bank by assets and operates a significant Retail, Corporate and Institutional franchise in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, KSA, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain with representative offices in China and Indonesia.

Earlier this month First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest bank by assets said it was planning to start talks with two Israeli banks, Bank Hapoalim and Bank Leumi for financial co-opearation, the bank said in a tweet.

Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE Central Bank and the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) will open discussions with leading financial institutions in Israel, namely Bank Hapoalim and Bank Leumi, FAF said in a tweet.

New business potential

Credit rating agency Moody’s said in a recemnt report that the normalization of ties would be mutually beneficial to both countries in terms of business and scientific cooperation.

Analysts said with the law in place making the diplomatic and business relations now official, more business negotiations and co-operation agreements are likely the days ahead.