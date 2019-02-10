Bank liquidity has improved further with increased oil prices. With the economy recovering only gradually, NPLs rose, reaching 7 per cent of total loans in the second quarter of 2018 (from 6.4 per cent at end-2017). The IMF report noted that while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and households led the NPL increases in 2017, the latest increase was mostly driven by GREs and other large corporates. Despite the increase, NPLs remain fully provisioned. Transition to IFRS9 [International Financial Reporting Standard 9] has also prompted banks to increase provisioning, although it has not had an apparent impact on NPLs.