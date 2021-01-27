Areas where regulators can help boost innovation

• Revamp regulatory frameworks to foster fintechs: Regulators can continue building on their momentum in this space and move licensing from entity-focused to activity-centric, focusing for example on issuing electronic money, providing payment services, and offering crypto-exchange, among other activities. At the same time, they can use a risk-based approach to mandate initial capital requirements for licensed fintechs.

• Set up innovation sandboxes to safely test new ideas, products, and services: In these conceptual, controlled environments, fintechs can try out new ideas within pre-defined parameters. In addition to encouraging innovation while maintaining control over regulation and supervision, these will show where new or revised regulations may be required. ADGM’s RegLab and DFSA’s Innovation Testing License (ITL) are prime examples of the impact such initiatives can help drive.

• Encourage banks to collaborate via open banking: Sharing and leveraging customer-permissioned data by banks with third-party developers and firms means they can build applications and services together. In jurisdictions without open banking, regulators have set up virtual innovation zones to simulate the concept. ADGM launched the FinTech Digital Lab for banks, startups, tech companies, regulators, and others to collaborate, pilot, and validate new offerings. Wider access to financial data will also open up new opportunities.

• Build up cyber resilience: Regulators should set up dedicated cybersecurity functions, proactively develop related strategies, and bring together public and private entities to share strategic and technical cyber practices and learnings.