Dubai: The UAE’s economic growth is projected to turnaround in 2021 with a 3.1 per cent GDP growth after a 5.7 per cent contraction in GDP this year according to the latest forecast by the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

The IIF expects a 5 per cent decline in the average GDP growth of GCC countries this year with the oil exporting countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) facing an exceptionally challenging economic environment.

Fiscal buffers

The plunge in oil prices and the associated re-striction associated with COVID-19 have led to deep recessions, widened the fiscal deficits, shifted the current account surpluses to sizable deficits, and increased financial stability risks. However, major GCC oil exporters are better off with large reserves.

“Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar enter this difficult environment from a position of strength, as shown by the large financial buffers (in the form of large official reserves and sovereign wealth funds). These resources could be used in the coming years in the context of prolonged low oil prices to smooth out the needed adjustment to lower oil revenues,” said Garbis Iradian, Chief Economist MENA of the IIF.

In addition to the shock from COVID-19, the oil exporting economies from the region were hit hard by the plunge in oil prices. The impact of the dual shocks is manifesting as the their worst recession in history. While there are some indications that the virus outbreak in the region, excluding Iran, has successfully been contained, the depth of the contraction for this year and the speed of the anticipated recovery in 2021 is subject to a high degree of uncertainty.

Contraction and revival

The IIF said the UAE economy is expected to experience a deeper contraction this year than what was anticipated in May.

“We expect a contraction of 5.7 per cent in 2020 followed by a modest recovery of 3.1 per cent in 2021. Dubai’s economy may contract by at least 8 per cent, more than Abu-Dhabi, as its large exposure to tourism, aviation, and other services makes it more vulnerable to the effects of the pandemic,” said Iradian.

The PMI rose to 51 points in September, signaling a renewed expansion in the private sector. In June, the central bank injected Dh16 billion, equivalent to 1.2 per cent of GDP, in cash into the financial system to boost liquidity. While credit to the private sector declined by 1.5 per cent in July, credit to government-related-entities has increased by 16.5 per cent, driven by various megaprojects.

Strong external position

The IIF has forecast the UAE’s external position to remain strong amid slow growth. The current ac-count surplus, while narrowing, is forecast to remain sizable.

While foreign currency reserves managed by the central bank have declined by $10 billion to $96 billion in July, public foreign assets (official reserves plus SWFs) of the UAE exceed $800 billion (220 per cent of GDP). In the context of prolonged low oil prices, the IIF said the UAE may need to pursue a gradual fiscal adjustment to balance the consolidated budget for the seven emirates and the federal government by 2023.

This could be achieved by mobilizing additional non-oil revenues, in the form of higher VAT, and cut-ting current spending, particularly public wages.