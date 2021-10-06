Dubai: The Indian rupee is expected to weaken further against the UAE dirham due to strengthening of the US dollar and rising crude oil prices.
The greenback’s gains against the rupee is automatically reflected in the rupee – dirham exchange rate as the UAE currency is pegged to the dollar.
The rupee fell 13 paise to close at 74.44 against the US dollar on Tuesday. The UAE dirham is fetching more than Rs 20.30 in the interbank foreign exchnge market.
On Tuesday, in the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian currency opened on a weak note and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.41 and a low of 74.63 against the US dollar in day trade.
In the context of the rising crude prices, analysts expect India’s trade balance to widen and dollar outflows to pick up pace in the coming weeks.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.54 per cent to $81.70 per barrel late Tuesday.
Factors such as the rising dollar, crude prices and strong dollar demand from importers are likely to weigh on rupee in in the near term.